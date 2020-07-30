Scarborough police say a man stole a Land Rover from a local dealership Wednesday while an employee of the dealership was in the back seat.

He was later arrested in New Hampshire, police said. The employee was unharmed.

Scarborough police said they received a call about 10:25 a.m. indicating that a female employee was inside a vehicle at the dealership taking pictures when a man drove the vehicle away.

The man drove to New Hampshire and eventually allowed the woman out of the vehicle, police said. Portsmouth Police located the abandoned vehicle a short time later, police said. By about 1 p.m., Portsmouth officers arrested Mark Lindholm, 47, of Madison. He was being held in New Hampshire on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Once he is extradited to Maine, police said they expect to file charges of unauthorized use of property and kidnapping.

