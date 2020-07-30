LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 will hold a budget informational meeting via Zoom videoconferencing at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Voting on the $20.2 million spending plan will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at polling stations in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

It was originally scheduled for July 14 but postponed because warrant articles contained calculation errors made by the district’s law firm. A vote approving the warrant articles was rescinded and the budget-approval process restarted.

If the articles prepared by Drummond Woodsum of Portland had been approved, the district would have been short almost $3 million for 2020-21.

RSU 73 was one of four school districts forced to reschedule budget votes due to errors in articles. The others were Fryeburg, Belfast and Island Falls.

In RSU 73, the amount of local taxes to be raised should have been $10.2 million. Question 1 on the warrant sought authorization of $7.4 million, or $2.9 million less than needed. Missing were $2.9 million in additional local funds.

The RSU 73 budget for 2020-21 is up $593,445, or 3.03%, over last year.

A four-year budget history by article, which also shows the increase or decrease this year to next, is available on the district’s website under the board of directors tab.

Information for attending the remote meeting is on the district’s website.

The budget referendum vote will include four articles.

• Article 1 asks to appropriate $20.16 million and raise almost $10.22 million for the 2020/21 school budget.

• Article 2 gives the school board authorization to transfer amounts exceeding 5% from one cost center to another providing the budget doesn’t increase.

• Article 3 asks to appropriate $844,665 and raise $206,965 for the food service program.

• Article 4 asks to appropriate $387,939 and raise $195,000 ($65,000 for each town) for adult education.

The Aug. 18 vote will be at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay, Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and the Livermore Falls Town Office in Livermore Falls.

