FRYEBURG — A virtual public hearing on the budget for Maine School Administrative District 72 will be held Tuesday evening.

SAD 72 includes Fryeburg, Brownfield, Denmark, Sweden, Lovell, Stow and Stoneham.

A public hearing was held last month, but the vote on the budget was called off after attorneys from Drummonmd Woodsum, who prepared the warrants, discovered the amount in the warrant was wrong by more than $3 million.

Question 1 on the incorrect warrant was to authorize $9.9 million in local taxes to be raised to help fund the $21.4 million total budget. The actual local taxes required to fund the budget is $12.99 million, or a $3.05 million difference, leaving the district short.

The school board rescinded the warrants and started the process again with another public hearing Aug. 4, with voting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

While the SAD 72 budget is increasing by 3.28%, $680,000 was taken from the fund balance so the amount needed to be raised by taxes would be $300,000 less than last year, Superintendent Jay Robinson said last month.

