HARRISON — Saturday, August 1, Scribner’s Mill, a 19th century family owned sawmill industrial site will be open from 1 – 4 p.m. In addition to the mill its shingle mill, blacksmith shop, barn, & ice house will be open for demonstrations. Due to the Covid 19, we ask those who come to the site to wear a mask and safely distance themselves from the tour guides and other visitors. Scribner homestead will not be open.

Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Rd. crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley or Maple Ridge Roads respectively. For those following their GPS from Rte. 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Rd. to Jesse Mill Rd. instead of turning onto the Tamworth Rd.

The mill will also be open on August 15 and September 7. The “Back to the Past at Scribner’s Mill” celebration planned for September has been cancelled.

