In meeting Kristen Cloutier, it was apparent how much passion she had in her role as Ward 5 city councilor for the city of Lewiston. Her responsibility within the City Council shifted from council president to her role as Lewiston’s mayor. Her leadership skills were immediately evident.

As a life-long resident of Lewiston, Cloutier demonstrates strong foundational knowledge and commitment to this community. In her first term as the Maine House Representative for District 60, she worked tirelessly on important legislation, sponsoring and co-sponsoring bills, joint resolutions and orders, honoring and recognizing people in District 60 and throughout the state.

She respectfully listens to constituents and brainstorms solutions to important issues, such as Maine jobs, renewable energy, broadband internet and the opiate epidemic. Her years of service and past experience speak for itself.

I strongly urge voters to reelect Kristen Cloutier to the Maine House of Representatives, District 60.

Stephanie Gelinas, Lewiston