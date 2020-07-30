Lewiston police officers secure two children in a cruiser in the parking lot of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon, after the man standing next to them drove the children and a female friend to the hospital after she was stabbed in Kennedy Park. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — Police are seeking a man believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman in Kennedy Park early afternoon Thursday.

The woman was transported to Central Maine Medical Center by friends. Her wound is not considered life-threatening.

This story will be updated

filed under:
crime, lewiston maine
