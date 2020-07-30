LEWISTON — Police are seeking a man believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman in Kennedy Park early afternoon Thursday.
The woman was transported to Central Maine Medical Center by friends. Her wound is not considered life-threatening.
This story will be updated
