BETHEL — A shibouri workshop for Telstar Middle and High School Students is being offered at the Bethel Historical Society in August.

Their will be six classes total, both on Tuesdays and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held under a tent at the BHS.

The actual dates of the workshops are Aug. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

The shops are a first-come, first serve basis.

They are holding six different workshops with hopes that as many students as possible can join in on the fun.

“We will tie-dye a bandana, picnic cloth, tee shirt, and large scarf using a traditional indigo vat. Students will learn how to fold the fabric to resist the dye, and the history and science of indigo,” teacher Rebecca Zicarelli said.

Zicarelli and Lindsay Stephenson will be teaching the classes.

Kids can be signed up by using the link http://tiny.cc/TelstarShibori or by contacting Lindsy Stephenson, [email protected]

