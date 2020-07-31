GREENE — Morse Library has resumed its full schedule of Tuesday through Saturday hours. “After six weeks of a limited re-opening, we found our patrons very cooperative with following CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing. Now that more people are comfortable coming back into the building, rather than using curbside pick-up, it made sense for us to return to our regular schedule,” said Library Director Kelli Burnham.

The library is celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial with several initiatives, including a recent take-and-make project for kids. Each child who completed their version of a Maine flag received a certificate for a free ice cream. Families should keep an eye out for the new blue canopy outside the library to find more projects.

The sun canopy was purchased with funds from the Friends of the Library group and will be used to give the library some added flexibility while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

