100 Years Ago: 1920

The recent closing of the certain mills of the American Woolen Co. and many other woolen mills In various parts of New England, as well as the appearance of curtailment in cotton in Fall River, has caused some anxiety as to local conditions. The mills here are still running steadily and at high wages.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Junior Olympics Thursday, will be the highlight of the week for youngsters participating in the Auburn summer playground program. According to the playground schedule for next week, issued by Norris E. Ingersoll Auburn Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent, Junior Olympics will be held all day Thursday at Walton Field.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Mary Swain of Litchfield, who has served as first sergeant of the 1125th U.S. Army Hospital reserve unit in Auburn since 1989, has been promoted to the rank of master sergeant. As First Sergeant, she effectively assumed primary responsibility for the training, leadership development and well-being of the unit, particularly of the enlisted detachment. During Operation Desert

Shield/Storm, she played a key role in the unit’s rapid, well-organized activation and then in its gradual deactivation and return. She is currently assisting unit members in adjusting to the downsized, reorganized reserve. Her professional performance and caring approach have earned the respect of not only the 1125th U.S. Army Hospital but also of the 804th Headquarters and other components of the 94th ARCOM. Swain works as a licensed practical nurse with VAMROC in Togus and raises beefalo at her Litchfield farm, Mainly Beef.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: