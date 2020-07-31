ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which is due on Monday. Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season because of the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.

Angels Manager Joe Maddon said Trout informed him before Wednesday’s game that it was possible he would be leaving. Maddon also said after Thursday’s 8-5 loss to Seattle that he had not heard if the baby was born.

The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBI in Los Angeles’ first six games.

The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller to take Trout’s roster spot. Brian Goodwin moved from right to center field and will bat second, which is Trout’s usual spot in the lineup.

YANKEES: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium following a bout with the coronavirus and was expected to play catch Friday before New York hosted the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Chapman’s return and said he wasn’t sure when the hard-throwing left-hander would be ready for game action.

“The good thing was he was never really sick, so he was able to maintain probably a level of physical conditioning that other people may not have been able to,” Boone said.

Chapman had been isolating in his Manhattan apartment since his positive test July 11. He was waiting to register consecutive negative tests. His symptoms were mild.’

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was added to the injured list because of forearm tightness. He had an MRI taken Friday and was scheduled to visit team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

Boone said Kahnle felt discomfort working out in Baltimore on Tuesday, then shut down a planned throwing session Wednesday.

“Certainly a concern,” Boone said.

NATIONALS: New Washington reliever Will Harris was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Harris last pitched, giving up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harris is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one blown save in his first season with the Nationals. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a $24 million, three-year contract after losing the World Series to the Nationals while with his previous team, the Houston Astros.

He missed time during this year’s original spring training in Florida in February because of an abdominal muscle problem.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez first mentioned that Harris was dealing with a groin issue after five other relievers were used by Washington in a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday night.

At the time, Martinez said the club was hoping that its current stretch of four days off might give Harris a chance to heal.

Because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins, Washington’s series at Miami this weekend was postponed. The Nationals won’t play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday.

WHITE SOX: Chicago promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal, adding one of its top prospects to the roster.

Madrigal, 23, had been training at the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.

The 5-foot-8 Madrigal hit .311 with four homers and 55 RBI in 120 games over three minor league stops last season, finishing the year at Triple-A Charlotte. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, he had 44 walks and 16 strikeouts in the minors in 2019.

Herrera signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in January 2019. He had a 6.14 ERA in 57 appearances in his first year with the team. He was charged with four runs in two innings in Chicago’s 14-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

CUBS: Chicago signed former Cleveland closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal. He was assigned to the team’s training site in South Bend, Indiana.

The Cubs’ bullpen struggled in the first week of the season. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned Thursday after he struggled in his first two appearances.

Allen, 31, agreed to a minor league deal with Texas in February, but he was released by the Rangers last week.

Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.

