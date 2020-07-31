Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin is recovering from a bicycle accident which left him with four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. According to ESPN, Coughlin also needed stitches in his head and was hospitalized for one night following the crash last weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Another man on a racing bike, in the words of Coughlin, “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.” Coughlin, who was also Jacksonville’s first head coach and general manager, said he thought he was aware of his surroundings, until being blindsided. Coughlin, 73, first went home before his family convinced him to go to the hospital, where he underwent X-rays and a CT scan. Doctors told Coughlin he faces a four- to six-week recovery.

Coughlin, 73, was fired in December as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations. He held that post since 2017 after serving as the Giants’ head coach from 2004-15. Coughlin led the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville defensive tackle Al Woods, who has played for five teams during his 10-year NFL career, is opting out of the 2020 season.

The 33-year-old Woods signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Jacksonville in free agency. He played for Seattle in 2019. He also spent time with Indianapolis, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay since being drafted in the fourth round in 2010. He has 196 tackles and 5 ½ sacks.

“The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life,” Woods said in a statement. “I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to rejoining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone says he understands Woods’ decision.

“We will fully support any of our players and coaches that choose to opt out this season,” Marrone said. “It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they’re doing what’s right for themselves and their family. As an organization, we respect Al’s decision and are fully understanding.”

LIONS: Jayron Kearse of Detroit has been suspended for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse.

Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions’ active roster on Sept. 28, following the team’s Week 3 game at Arizona.

Formerly with division rival Minnesota, Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The team has put five players on the list since opening training camp. Previously, fullback Keith Smith, safety Jamal Carter and rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins were placed on the list.

Davison started in 12 of 16 games last season and set a career high with 55 tackles. Etling spent most of 2019 on the practice squad and is a candidate for the No. 3 spot behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub.

BILLS: Buffalo starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The team did not reveal when or how Feliciano was hurt in making the announcement on its website Friday.

Feliciano is a fifth-year NFL player entering his second season in Buffalo. He started 16 games last year and was part of an offensive line that returned all five starters entering training camp.

Buffalo has depth along its line, with one option having Cody Ford make the switch to guard after spending his rookie season last year starting at right tackle.