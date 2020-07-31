RUMFORD – Gerard Emile Dorion, 83, of Peru, loving Dad and Pepere’, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Rumford Community Hospital.

Gerard was born on June 4, 1937, to Emile and Germaine Dorion of Rumford. He was married to his beloved wife, Carole A. Dorion (Arsenault) on Oct. 7, 1961 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Gerard and Carole had four children, Lennie, Shelley, Billy and Duane.

Gerard served his country in the Army National Guard and was also employed at Boise Cascade for many years. Gerard was a 1957 graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford and was a faithful communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior Catholic Church. After his official retirement, he and Carole cherished their memories made traveling throughout the United States in which they had visited 26 states in six weeks. Gerard spent countless hours bouncing grandchildren on his knee and soothing them with his Pepere’ skills in his big chair. His grandchildren were his pride and the light of his life and always seemed to brighten his day.

He was a man known for his fun and boisterous laugh, his card playing and cribbage skills, and his devotion to his family.

He is survived and will be fondly remembered by his son, Leonard Dorion and wife Trina of Brewer, his daughter, Shelley Dorion of Bangor and his son, Duane Dorion and wife Catherine of Oxford. He was adored by his six grandchildren, Samantha Pike, Katie Chambers, Brittany Dragoon, Rene Dorion, Hannah Baldinelli and Bennett Dorion. Gerard leaves behind 11 special great-grandchildren as well, Colby Chambers, Khloe Watson, Nevaeh and Noah Pike, Lilly and Bella Chambers, Isadore, Ivan and Indiana Dragoon and Lincoln and Lylah Baldinelli. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Dorion of Rumford and sisters, Sylvia Kelley of Dixfield, Jean Sevigny of Scarborough and Cecile Doucette of Rumford.

Gerard was predeceased and is reunited in heaven with his wife, Carole A. Dorion, his beloved infant son, William E. Dorion and his parents, Emile and Germaine Dorion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral mass will be held by invite only at noon on Monday, August 3, at the Holy Savior Catholic Church in Rumford, a graveside burial at St. Johns Cemetery will follow immediately after. Attendees must be masked and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

