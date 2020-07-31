ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Jeffrey Lynn Dunham, 69, formerly of Avon and Wilton, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 in Zephyrhills, Florida. He was born on August 2, 1950, son of Montell and Gladys (Knowles) Dunham. Jeff graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1968, then completed his associate degree at the University of Maine at Orono in 1970. On December 4, 1971, Jeff married Anita Chase and she predeceased him on June 21, 2018. Over the years, he worked at Forster Manufacturing, Timberland Sales and Service, Irving Lumber and Wal-Mart Distribution Center. Jeff was a member of Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge #67 in Phillips. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and NFL games, and playing Bingo. During the summer months, he spent a lot of time at Dummer’s Beach Campgound in Weld.

Jeff is survived by his son, Desmond Dunham and daughter in-law, Heather Dunham of Livermore Falls; and his companion, Maureen Stuart Miller of Wesley Chapel, FL.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

