NORWAY – Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Cloutier, 77, passed away July 27, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family in Norway, ME. He was born in Lewiston, Maine to Raymond Sr. and Mildred Biron Cloutier. Larry attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School, he then attended CMVTI in Auburn where he began his lifelong career in the electrical field. Larry served in the Army National Guard as a specialist with a sharp shooter badge with rifle bar qualification and a military occupation of electrician. He had a love for boating, fishing, and the outdoors. He especially loved having his family visit to gather in the backyard overlooking the water. He loved his family and friends very much, he will be sadly and dearly missed by all of them.Larry was predeceased by his father Raymond Sr Cloutier. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 53 years, Theresa Nadeau Cloutier; his mother, Mildred Biron Cloutier; brothers, Raymond Jr Cloutier and Robert Cloutier; his sister, Yvonne McCarron and brother-in-law Peter McCarron and nephew Christopher McCarron; his daughter, Kristina (Tina) Kelley and spouse Kevin Kelley; his son, Scott Cloutier and spouse Lori Cloutier; six grandchildren, Connor Greenleaf, Ashley Cloutier, Brady Greenleaf, Joseph Cloutier, Joshua Cloutier and Kaylee Kelley;two step grandchildren Kiana Kelley and Kaiden Kelley; and many other nieces and nephews, A private ceremony will be held at his lakeside home with family and friends.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn 217 Turner St.

