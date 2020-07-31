LEWISTON – Linwood Bradford Sr. died July 29, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was a beloved LHS Voc Ed teacher (Mr. B), a woodworker extraordinaire, and a friend to everyone.

He was born an identical twin to Peleg and Marjorie Bradford on January 8,1928 in South Portland, Maine. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Sue, and sons, Lindy and Steve.

His family would like to include thanks to Androscoggin Home Health for services provided with empathy and graciousness.

« Previous