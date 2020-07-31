police log

Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Devin Doyon, 31, of Poland, on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of condition of release, 6:30 a.m. Friday, on Maine Street in Poland by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

Lewiston

• Charles Epps, 39, homeless, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and probation hold, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, at Oak and Union streets by the Lewiston Police Department.

• Destiny Sliker, 25, homeless, on two charges for violation of condition of release, 9:50 p.m. Thursday, at 36 Walnut St. by the Lewiston Police Department.

• Donald Billings, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of failing to appear at court, 1:41 a.m. Friday, at 109 Campus Ave. in Lewiston by the Lewiston Police Department.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Kelly Corriveau, 58, of Auburn went off Jackson Hill Road at 8:48 a.m. Thursday. Corriveau’s 2009 Hyundai was towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by Terri Wilson, 58, of Sabattus rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mark Larsen, 60, of Rumford at 2:01 Thursday in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Mt. Auburn Avenue. Larsen’s 2015 Nissan had functional damage and the 2012 Nissan owned by Wilson had minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Theresa Kenison, 52, of Turner stuck a sign while making a left turn on Center Street at 3:46 p.m. Thursday. Kenison’s 2015 Chevrolet had functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Travis Caron, 16, of Wales rear-ended a vehicle driven by Theresa Laverdiere, 58, of Lewiston at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. Caron’s 2013 Honda had functional damage and the 2011 Toyota owned by Laverdiere had minor damage.

