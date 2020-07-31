FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors will vote on a plan for the upcoming school year on August 11, following a parent and staff community Zoom forum.

At the August 4, board meeting, Superintendent Tina Meserve will present to the board the three plans— fully remote, fully in person, or a hybrid of both—that district committees are currently developing to reopen schools in the fall.

“I will present what the proposed plans are,” Meserve said in a phone interview. “We have to have the three models, and I will also tell them what our recommendation is going forward, based on the work that we’ve done.”

Community members will then have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask the board questions at a Zoom community forum that will be held on August 6, at 6 p.m. The link to the forum and the Aug. 4, board meeting will be available on the district’s website.

The board met Tuesday evening, July 28, in person for the first time since March 17, at the Mt. Blue High School forum for an executive session. The meeting was scheduled to review Superintendent Tina Meserve’s annual evaluation.

After arranging tables and forum seats so that board members would be spaced out by six feet during the executive session, Meserve recognized that a Zoom platform would still be necessary for future board meetings and community forums.

“I think a lot of people would come to hear it firsthand so that’s why we’re airing on the side of caution and making sure we don’t hold a meeting where we can’t fit everyone in one space,” Meserve said.

