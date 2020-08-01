I have known Katey Branch for nearly 30 years and I can’t think of anyone who is better suited to represent the people of Maine Senate District 19. Her tireless efforts to launch the Alan Day Community Garden, her work on behalf of the Fare Share food co-op, and her volunteer efforts with so many organizations in the Oxford Hills area have clearly demonstrated her commitment to improving the lives of all the people who live here.

Branch is a thoughtful and compassionate listener, as well as a creative and persistent leader. She is able to bring people together to find common ground and ensure follow-through on solutions.

People who care about the environment, want to see small businesses thrive in their communities, or who are committed to the health and well-being of all Maine residents should learn more about Katey Branch and give her their vote on Nov. 3.

Deborah Crump, West Paris

