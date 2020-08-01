President Trump is demanding that the Joe Biden campaign have more than the three scheduled debates. Presumably, this is to get Biden out of his basement more often and exposed to the voters, like the president does when he is playing golf outdoors.

I believe it is time for the Biden campaign to make two demands of its own, or no debate.

• The president must turn over his tax returns.

• During the debate, each campaign can challenge the truth of a candidate’s statements. That would require the respective campaigns to provide the documentation upon which such statements were made within 24 hours of the debate and each network participating in the debate would have to air the results .

Such a demand would keep the candidates from lying, or at least be called out for it if they do.

George Howitt, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »