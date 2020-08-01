Marc Thiessen (column, July 24) has stooped to a new low, writing about how Donald Trump should be gentle with Joe Biden’s mental competence, when it was Trump’s appalling mental disarray before which even Chris Wallace was speechless.

The fact that this incredibly unstable non-genius is in the driver’s seat would be frightening at any time, but in a situation with a pandemic, an economic collapse, civic unrest and Russia paying off anyone who will take a potshot at an American serviceperson, it is truly a nightmare.

Trump’s own staffers don’t tell him things he won’t be able to understand or which will make him mad.

Does Thiessen really like the quality of leadership we have in the White House right now?

Really?

Jonathan Cohen, Farmington

