100 Years Ago: 1920

Plans are under way for the final phase of the late President Chase’s house on Frye street by the Bates College trustees. This will be used primarily as a girls’ dormitory and small section as a recuperating room for minor illnesses or fatigue and will be under the direction of the physical instructor for women. It is understood that Mrs L.T. Page of College Street will be the matron and that some of the instructors will get their meals here. Bates is growing rapidly and the girls’ dormitories, especially, are overcrowded.

50 Years Ago: 1970

There’s no chance anybody will leave Kennedy Park thirsty, Saturday morning. Containers of chocolate milk will be passed out free of charge, courtesy of the Maine Milk Committee, it was reported by Rep. Louis Jalbert program chairman. The milk will be ice cold. A large turnout is expected for the special sesquicentennial program featuring Maine’s Senator Edmund S. Muskie and Premier Louis J. Robichaud of New Brunswick.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Maine Health Care Association Workers’ Compensation Fund presented Joyce Poland of Baldwin with an award for her original safety slogan. Jim Dutton, administrator of the Fryeburg Health Care Center; Poland, Diane Rancourt, the fund’s first chairperson; and Harvey DeVane, fund administrator were also in attendance.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: