WINTHROP – Amasa G. Hallowell, 78, of Leeds, passed away on Thursday, July 30th at Heritage Manor in Winthrop. He was born in Leeds on November 30, 1941, the son of Wallace James Hallowell and Helen M. (Foss) Hallowell. Amasa graduated from Monmouth Academy, class of 1959. On February 3, 1962 he married Berneita Barter ? McNaughton in Monmouth. They made their home in Leeds where they raised their children and shared 57 years of marriage. Berneita passed away on April 27, 2019. He was employed at the Bancroft & Martin Concrete Company in Leeds and retired in 2002 after 43 years of employment. Amasa enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, playing his guitar and sing with his brothers. He was an avid fisherman and duck hunter. Amasa is survived by his two daughters; Rebecca Miner and husband Al of West Gardiner, Tammy Parkin of Wales, a son, Gregory Hallowell and wife Deborah of Auburn, his three brothers; Michael L Hallowell and his wife Alice of Leeds, Wallace L Hallowell of Leeds, Russell D. Hallowell of North Monmouth, a sister, Alice Mae Wilkins and her husband Arthur of Canton, 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Berneita Hallowell, and a son-in-law, Charles Parkin. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours will be 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will be at Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine.

« Previous