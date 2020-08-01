LEWISTON – Kaela Pinard, 32, of Lewiston died on July 30, 2020 in Lewiston. She was born on Nov. 19, 1987 to parents Kim Pinard and Raymond Thomas Jr.

She attended Edward Little High School, Central Maine Communty College, and then CMMC School of Nursing.

Kaela enjoyed spending time with her children, being a CNA and working with the elderly. She worked as CNA at Clover Healthcare, and agency work.

She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Paul Pinard and Raymond Thomas, Sr.

She is survived by her mom Kim Pinard and her partner Linda Mortensen, father Raymond Thomas, Jr. and his wife Tina; sisters Kristen Bouchard and her husband Josh, and Kendra Thomas, and her brother Zachary Thomas and his wife Sidney; and her children, Ryleigh Gelineau, Logan Gelineau, Sophia Tahlil and Zayden Tahlil.

A memorial gathering will be held at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston, Maine 04240 on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

St. Martin de Porres

Residence, Inc.

23 Bartlett St.

PO Box 7227

Lewiston, ME 04243-7227

