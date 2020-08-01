AUBURN – Louise B. Moore, 87, of Livermore, Maine, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Dave and Florence (Gordon) Capen.

Louise was a 1951 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On April 11, 1952, in Livermore, she married Everett L. Moore II. They enjoyed 53 years together making their home and raising their family, before his passing on Nov. 21, 2005.

She worked packing apples and later at the shoe shop. She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, camping, taking her kids places, and she loved cleaning. She enjoyed nurturing and caring for her family and her dogs and cats.

She is survived by her children, Everett “Butch” Moore III and wife Janice of North Turner, David Moore of Jay, and Patricia Moore of Livermore; five grandchildren, William Moore, Samantha Moore and husband Pascal, Dale Daft, Sheila Daft-Fuentes, Kelly Passalaqua, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Everett, daughter, Deborah Moore, son, William Moore and her brother, David Capen. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

There will be a graveside service on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Lakeside Cemetery on Federal Road in Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous