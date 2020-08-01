Saturday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

8:55 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

3 p.m. — FS1: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING

9 p.m. — SHO: Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

12 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

4:30 p.m. — GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!

9 p.m. — NBCSN: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. — ESPN: SK at KT

LACROSSE

1 p.m. — NBC: PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m. — FS1: Cincinnati at Detroit

7 p.m. — FOX: Boston at NY Yankees

10 p.m. — MLBN: Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

3 p.m. — NBC: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8 p.m. — NBC: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

3 a.m. — ESPN 2: Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah

9 p.m. — FS2: NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury

11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m. — ESPN2: MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women’s Semifinals & Men’s Round Robin

2 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

2:30 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men’s Round Robin

5 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m. — NBATV: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m. — NBATV: Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m. — CBSSN: Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at LG

RUGBY

2 a.m. — FS2: NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

