Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
8:55 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
3 p.m. — FS1: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOXING
9 p.m. — SHO: Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
12 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
4:30 p.m. — GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!
9 p.m. — NBCSN: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. — ESPN: SK at KT
LACROSSE
1 p.m. — NBC: PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. — FS1: Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m. — FOX: Boston at NY Yankees
10 p.m. — MLBN: Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
3 p.m. — NBC: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
8 p.m. — NBC: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN 2: Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
9 p.m. — FS2: NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury
11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m. — ESPN2: MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women’s Semifinals & Men’s Round Robin
2 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
2:30 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men’s Round Robin
5 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m. — NBATV: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m. — NBATV: Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m. — CBSSN: Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at LG
RUGBY
2 a.m. — FS2: NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
