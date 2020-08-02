Rumford Grange to hold outdoor market

RUMFORD — Rumford Grange Hall in Rumford Center will hold an outdoor market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until fall. Members hope to add Sunday if vendors wish to do so. They will have at least four vendors with two possibilities.

Members are looking for more vendors to rent spaces at $10 a table or $15 for the weekend. For more information, call Rose at 207-597-2050, Joe at 207-500-1220 or email [email protected]

