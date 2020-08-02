Rumford Grange to hold outdoor market
RUMFORD — Rumford Grange Hall in Rumford Center will hold an outdoor market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until fall. Members hope to add Sunday if vendors wish to do so. They will have at least four vendors with two possibilities.
Members are looking for more vendors to rent spaces at $10 a table or $15 for the weekend. For more information, call Rose at 207-597-2050, Joe at 207-500-1220 or email [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles