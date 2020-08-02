Rumford Grange to hold outdoor market
RUMFORD — Rumford Grange Hall in Rumford Center will hold an outdoor market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until fall. Members hope to add Sunday if vendors wish to do so. They will have at least four vendors with two possibilities.
Members are looking for more vendors to rent spaces at $10 a table or $15 for the weekend. For more information, call Rose at 207-597-2050, Joe at 207-500-1220 or email [email protected]
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
COVID-19 cases among blueberry workers worsen farm labor shortage
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 3
-
Maine
You can live in this historic Calais house for free, if you’re willing to fix it
-
Maine
Maine courts will allow public, press to watch hearings online
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Monday, August 3, 2020