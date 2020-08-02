Durham lodge to hold take-out bean supper
DURHAM — Acacia Lodge, Rte. 136, is sponsoring another take-out baked bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. It will be the usual supper with two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, chop suey and cookies. The lodge will accept donations and will deliver directly to the car.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
COVID-19 cases among blueberry workers worsen farm labor shortage
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 3
-
Maine
You can live in this historic Calais house for free, if you’re willing to fix it
-
Maine
Maine courts will allow public, press to watch hearings online
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Monday, August 3, 2020