Durham lodge to hold take-out bean supper

DURHAM — Acacia Lodge, Rte. 136, is sponsoring another take-out baked bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. It will be the usual supper with two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, chop suey and cookies. The lodge will accept donations and will deliver directly to the car.

