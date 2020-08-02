ATLANTA — New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, providing some clarity after the team said it was unable to locate him.

Cespedes did not report to the ballpark Sunday for the Mets’ game at Atlanta, and the team said in a statement it had been unable to contact him. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the organization was notified by Cespedes’ agent during its 4-0 loss that he had decided to opt out “for COVID-related reasons.”

Cespedes, 34, was 5 for 31 with 15 strikeouts this season. He returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018, after missing most of the past two years because of a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

• The Mets acquired speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton from the Giants for right-handed pitching prospect Jordan Humphreys.

CORONAVIRUS: The nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins finally ended Sunday.

The Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded in isolation for a week after their season-opening series because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team.

With the affected players already back in Miami, the healthy Marlins traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results had not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Phillies also received results and had no new positives. The team was to work out at Citizens Bank Park in preparation for the resumption of its season Monday at the New York Yankees.

The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of the outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday and returned to Miami to quarantine there.

The Marlins plan to announce roster moves involving reinforcements Monday.

ANGELS: Mike Trout is expected to return to the team on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.

The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels Manager Joe Maddon said.

Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

REDS: First baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.

Votto, 36, is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBI in seven games this season.

CUBS: Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game, a day after reporting a stomach ailment.

Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday.

“He really needs to be commended for going in and getting checked out,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. “We’re going to take the right precautions to keep everyone safe.”

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list. He was scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader.

ROCKIES: Colorado may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career.

Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand Saturday during a throwing session. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots.

Oberg was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained back.

Oberg was diagnosed with axillary artery thrombosis (blood clots) in August 2016. He experienced the condition again last August in the middle of a splendid season. He was 6-1 with five saves and had a 2.25 ERA before going on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 19.

BREWERS: Bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week.

Brewers General Manager David Stearns said Murphy, 61, received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital “in a couple of days.” Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

BRAVES 4, METS 0: Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row.

Wright worked around five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Relievers Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

REDS SWEEP TIGERS: Trevor Bauer threw a two-hit shutout in Cincinnati’s 4-0 victory that gave the Reds a sweep of Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader.

Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh that sent the Reds to a 4-3 win in the opener.

Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander struck out the first nine batters he faced in Game 1, tying the American League record for consecutive strikeouts. His streak ended in the top of the sixth, one short of Tom Seaver’s major league record, when he hit Mike Moustakas with a 1-2 pitch. Moustakas left the game with an apparent hand injury.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1: Hanser Alberto doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Nunez and Pat Valaika homered, and Baltimore completed a three-game sweep at home.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2: White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal got the first four hits of his career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep at Kansas City.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 1: Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a win over visiting Cleveland.

ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6: Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and Colorado won in Denver.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 sharp innings in his season debut, NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season and Los Angeles won at Phoenix.

Mookie Betts homered and doubled before leaving early because of an injury.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 1: Javier Baez singled through a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base as Chicago won at home.

ATHLETICS 3, MARINERS 2: Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, and Chris Bassitt became the first starting pitcher for visiting Oakland to earn a victory this season.

RANGERS 9, GIANTS 5: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run homer, and visiting Texas avoided a three-game sweep.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 5: Alex Bregman hit an RBI single in the 11th inning, helping visiting Houston rally for the win.

« Previous

Next »