NORWAY- Albert Donald Judd Jr., 76 of Norway, Maine died peacefully on July 19, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters, Kimberely (Zolvik) and her husband Cyril Ortigosa Liaz, Emily (Williams) and her husband Paul, and Mora Judd; three grandchildren, Marilyn Ortigosa Liaz, Joshua and Morgen Williams; brother Hank Judd, ex-wife Lorraine Judd, and predeceased by Hank’s partner, Barbara Troyan and ex-wife, Marilyn Baskind Zolvik.

May he fondly be remembered for his love of food, in particular French cooking, as well as passion for collecting period antiques and remodeling old homes. He was also an organic farmer and served Norway as a vital community member. He was a proud member of the Gingerbread House Society.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the

Gingerbread House,

Norway Landmarks Preservations Society

PO Box 525

Norway, ME 04268.

