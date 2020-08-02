AUBURN – Amanda, 50, passed away in the arms of family on July 21, 2020. Born to Constance Baril and JB Bell, with four brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her large family and friends who knew her as an angel on earth.

Amanda lived most of her life between Maine and Texas. She loved anything yellow, her handmade dresses, God and a cold beer. Most of all she loved her Mummy amd her family.

The family would like to thank the devoted group home staff and residents that Amanda spent her days with and an even more personal thanks to Shawna, Diane, and Jim for their tender loving care towards Amanda.

« Previous