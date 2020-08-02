WELD — A Portland man was rescued Saturday night from the summit of Tumbledown Mountain in Weld after he injured his ankle while climbing, according to the Maine Warden Service.
Damon Thomas, 44, injured his ankle at about 6 p.m. Saturday, just after reaching the summit of Tumbledown, according to recuers.
At about 6:15 p.m., game wardens and members of the Weld and Wilton fire departments, Franklin Search and Rescue and Mahoosuc Search and Rescue began hiking to the summit.
After rescuers stabilized Thomas’ ankle, they placed him in a carrying litter and carried him down the length of Brook Trail.
Thomas and the rescue workers reached the base of the mountain at about 10:30 p.m., according to officials.
Thomas was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
