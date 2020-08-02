It is unfortunate that politicians in Washington, D.C., do not understand that history can repeat itself. The reasons for the downfall of Rome have much in common with a downfall of the USA, which is where this nation is headed.
Many historians report the main reasons for the downfall of Rome were:
• A lack of financial responsibility (overspending).
• The military was thinly scattered around and no longer strong.
• Unable to secure its own borders around Rome.
• Lack of morality and a lack of leadership.
I believe if U.S. elected officials do not wake up and stop the destruction of America, this country will never be a great nation ever again.
Richard Bernard, Lewiston
