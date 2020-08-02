I am writing in support of Ned Claxton for the state Senate and Jess Faye for the House of Representatives.

Both Claxton and Faye have been very supportive of the residents of Poland. They take the time to communicate with Poland citizens and have attended community activities.

Faye serves on Environment and Natural Resources and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife committees. Both are important to preserving the lakes and forests in Poland.

Claxton is a retired physician. His background is instrumental in his service on the Health and Human Services Committee, especially during the pandemic.

Both act in the best interests of Maine. Their decisions are not based on ideology.

I hope others will join me in voting for Ned Claxton and Jess Faye.

Stan Tetenman, Poland

