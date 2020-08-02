RUMFORD — UMA’s Rumford Center, after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen Monday, Aug. 3, with new safety protocols in place. The “Safe Return Plan” was developed in coordination with University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) and University of Maine System (UMS) policies and procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff, as well as community members who visit the center inquiring about starting college.

According to UMA Rumford Director Jim Bradley, “All of the policies and procedures that have been implemented follow CDC guidance. Those include the requirement that everyone wear face coverings when at the center. Anyone unwilling or unable to wear a face covering is encouraged to continue receiving support services virtually through use of the phone, email and Zoom video conferencing.”

Classrooms and meeting spaces have been reconfigured to ensure six feet of social distancing. Anyone visiting the center is encouraged to make an appointment as they are also limiting the number of people in the building at one time. Students wanting to use the computer lab are required to reserve time in advance. Finally, regular and thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all classrooms, meeting spaces, computers and furniture is required.

UMA is accepting new students for the fall semester which begins on Monday, Aug. 31. There are many scholarships available and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to call the center at 207-364-7882 or email [email protected]

The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and provides virtual support from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

UMA has eight centers statewide, which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, Rockland, Rumford and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local center.

UMA’s Rumford Center is at 60 Lowell St. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in the local area, call 207-364-7882 or visit www.uma.edu/rumford.

