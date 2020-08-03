Dave Farrington Jr. and Scott Robbins did the best they could Saturday night to prevent Curtis Gerry’s efforts at repeating as Super Late Model champion at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Farrington and Robbins, who entered the weekend tied for third in the points standings, finished first and second in the SLM feature Saturday night. Gerry, who held a 29-point lead on the pair and a 21-point advantage on Josh Childs, finished fifth to keep his points lead. Childs finished 18th in the 22-car field.

Billy Childs Jr. won the 30-lap Street Stocks feature, edging out Jordan Russell. Those two drivers entered the Saturday’s slate first and second in the standings, respectively. Alex Mowatt stretched out his Bandits point lead with a win in that division’s feature, beating Chris Foster for the victory. Chad Wills, Mowatt’s closest competition in the standings, finished 14th in the feature. In the other Oxford Championship Series feature, Dylan Cook was victorious in the Rookies division, edging out series points leader Jeremy Turner.

In Oxford Acceleration Series action, Ladies division points leader Chloe Kiley won Saturday’s feature, with Kasie Kolbe and Betty Nelson finishing second and third to mirror the standings. The Cruiser division standings are competitive at the top three places, and those three drivers duked it on the track Saturday, with Will Dunphy Jr. (third in points entering the weekend) beating out Phil Knowlton (points leader) and Bill Grover (second in points) for the win. Matt Mahar (Runnin’ Rebels) and Ryan Farrar (Sport Trucks) added to their respective points leads with victories. Farrar had to beat out his closest rival, Randy Green.

Rick Thompson and Brady Childs were the big beneficiaries of a rough day for Outlaws points leader Brandon Varney. Thompson and Childs finished 1-2 in the feature, which will draw them closer to Varney in the standings. Childs and Thompson were fourth and fifth in the standings entering the weekend, but they’ll jump third-place holder Jonathon Emerson, who missed Saturday’s race to compete at Wiscasset Speedway. Varney’s closest competitor, Calab Emerson-Mains, finished sixth, while Varney was 10th.

The Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Late Models visited Oxford Plains on Saturday, and Skip Conner of Oakland won a 20-lap feature over nine other competitors. Nick Overlock of Warren was the runner-up.

GREEN FLAG DROPS AT WISCASSET

After waiting out starting its season until fans could attend, Wiscasset Speedway finally got its 2020 campaign going Saturday. Like Oxford Plains Speedway, Wiscasset was allowed a maximum of 200 fans in the grandstands.

The first racing slate of the season featured Group 2 divisions, and the Late Model Sportsman class was the spotlight feature. Andrew McLaughlin won the caution-free, 50-lap tilt, beating out Josh St. Clair. Zach Audet led all 25 laps of the Outlaw Mini feature and won by nearly nine seconds over runner-up James Grover Jr. Adam Chadbourne started off his Modifieds title defense by beating Nick Reno by more than a half-second. Jonathon Emerson made missing out on Oxford Plains action worth it, winning the Strictly Streets feature over his father, Zachary Emerson, in the division that his late grandfather, Larry Emerson, was a star in during his career.

