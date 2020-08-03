LEBANON — Police in Maine said a body found in a wooded area in Lebanon has been identified as a 55-year-old man who had been missing for three years.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body as Dale Godfrey of Lebanon, police said Monday. Godfrey was last seen in April 2017.
A property owner in the area found the body while preparing to cut a wood lot, police said. A wallet with Godfrey’s identification was found near his remains, they said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined how Godfrey died, police said.
