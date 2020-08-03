Brian Woodring, left, talks on the phone at the corner of Alfred Plourde Parkway and Apple Road in Lewiston on Monday morning. Woodring was reported to have scrapes and bruises, but he declined medical treatment at the scene. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

LEWISTON — A woman driving a sedan Monday morning on Alfred Plourde Parkway was taken to a hospital after her car collided with a truck.

Emergency personnel extricated the unidentified driver from her vehicle and took her to the hospital.

Brian Woodring was driving a box truck for Weber Supply when the vehicles collided. Woodring declined medical treatment at the scene.

Firefighters used sand and absorbent mats to soak up leaking diesel fuel before it got into the drainage system.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles