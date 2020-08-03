LEWISTON — A woman driving a sedan Monday morning on Alfred Plourde Parkway was taken to a hospital after her car collided with a truck.
Emergency personnel extricated the unidentified driver from her vehicle and took her to the hospital.
Brian Woodring was driving a box truck for Weber Supply when the vehicles collided. Woodring declined medical treatment at the scene.
Firefighters used sand and absorbent mats to soak up leaking diesel fuel before it got into the drainage system.
This story will be updated.
