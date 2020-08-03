PARIS – Firefighters knocked down a garage fire at 8 Moody Brook Road on Monday evening before it could spread to the house, Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said.

There were no injuries.

The chief said that just after 6 p.m., the department received a call at that address.

The fire had begun to spread from the garage to the nearby residence, causing minor damage to the vinyl siding, but “we knocked it down before it could spread to the house,” the chief said.

The garage and its contents were destroyed, Blacquiere said.

“The fire’s still under investigation,” he said. “We’re going to return to the scene in the morning to meet with the fire marshal and take another look.”

