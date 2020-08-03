MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council selected Raymond Lavoie on Monday to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Nick Konstantoulakis three months ago.

Lavoie, a business owner and construction engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation, has lived in Mechanic Falls for the past 45 years. He is a former police officer and firefighter for the town. He had also served on the School Committee and the Recreation Committee.

Lavoie, who said serving on the council was a longtime goal, was chosen over candidates Paula Stotts and Lou Goulet. He will complete Konstantoulakis’s term through next year.

The council voted to set the property tax rate at $21.45, an increase of 50 cents from last year.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said taxes for municipal services actually decreased. The overall increase is due to higher taxes by Androscoggin County and Regional School Unit 16, which also includes Minot and Poland.

The tax rate is less than it was two years ago, said Maher, who added that the rate decreased by 95 cents in 2019.

Maher said he is still working to help the overall tax rate by “chasing grants.”

The town approved paying the Androscoggin County tax of $223,000.

In other business, the town voted against enacting a moratorium on marijuana business licenses. There is still some question on whether more than two adult use licenses will be granted. The Planning Board is expected to take up the issue before next month’s council meeting.

The council once again tabled a proposed change to the town’s policy regarding Maine’s Freedom of Access Act so Lavoie can study the issue. At its last meeting, councilors split 2-2 on the change to have the town manager in charge instead of the town clerk.

