DEAR SUN SPOTS: My mother informed me that you were looking for a traveling massage therapist for a reader. I have been a mobile massage therapist for 27 years. It is my passion to help people. Please call 207-576-4090. —Denise, Old Orchard Beach

ANSWER: Thank you so much for writing! I have added you to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On July 27 there was a request for yarn from a knitters’ group. They received more than they have storage for so I am looking for a nursing home or a charity knitters/crocheters group to give four big (13-gallon) bags of yarn to. Please call 207-998-2974 if interested.—Lynn, no town

ANSWER: Depending on what type of yarn it is, a cancer support center could use it for supplying those who knit comfort items for patients. The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, a nonprofit organization located at 199 Main St. in Norway, can be contacted at 207-890-0329 or visit the website to find out more at www.crcofwm.org or call 890-0329.

The Dempsey Center is another organization that could perhaps use the yarn. Contact it at 1-877-336-7287.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for all that you do for the community. You are a miracle worker. I hope you can work another one and help me find someone who takes consignments for eBay. I am not tech-savvy and am unable to sell items online. I am downsizing and would like to get rid of some things. Is there a local person out there who could help?—Sue, Lewiston

ANSWER: I could really use a fresh list of online sellers for the Rolodex. You want to consider using some of the local, online yard sale sites too. Readers, please send some recommendations our way. There really is a need for this service.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the question about rodents (Sun Spots, July 21), contact your county’s University of Maine Cooperative Extension office, call animal control, use a shotgun, or hire an exterminator. —No name, Jay

ANSWER: I did get an update from our reader: a friend recommended a largish snap trap. Within minutes, the squirrel was in its grip. She has had no more problems, but is staying on the lookout for more. That takes care of that.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I, too, have found that the tight angle between the two pieces of metal on my shepherd’s crook feeder pole was a danger to the birds. (Sun Spots, July 30). In my case, though I found a poor goldfinch had gotten trapped and died so I only use single-hook poles now.

I’ve found that the frame from a freestanding patio swing makes a terrific bird feeder “station.” I use carabiners to keep feeders from being jostled off by larger critters.

ANSWER: Now that I have heard of this issue with the shepherd’s hook, I have examined mine and they are all one piece, thank goodness. I never would have guessed they could be hazardous to wildlife. And yes, providing fresh water to birds in the cold winter months is important, too. Thank you for the reminder.

I also have a bird bath heater for water in the winter. It was a big hit last year. Thanks for all you do.—Tracy, Lisbon

