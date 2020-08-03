A bridge over a wet section of Carrie On trail, a new 1.3-mile mountain biking trail at Mt. Apatite in Auburn on Monday, was built by volunteers with the Tuesday Night Trails program. Such projects are undertaken Tuesdays at various trail systems across Central Maine by members of the Central Maine Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association. Trail builders are hoping Carrie On will be ready to ride by this fall. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Harry Bigos-Lowe, 17, of Auburn and Wil Libby of Livermore build a rock garden section of Carrie On, a new 1.3 mile mountain biking trail at Mt. Apatite in Auburn on Monday. Bigos-Lowe is one of four trail crew members working under Libby to get Carrie On ready to ride by this fall. The trail is named in memory of Carrie Boudreau, an avid mountain biker from Raymond who passed away from cancer in April at the age of 53. Libby said the impressive number of volunteers who have helped work on the trail has put the trail crew three weeks ahead of where they would be without the help. Funds from the Central Maine Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association are supporting the project. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Burke MacLeay, 16, of Rome crushes stone with a sledgehammer while working on a section of Carrie On, a new 1.3-mile mountain biking trail at Mt. Apatite in Auburn on Monday. MacLeay, Cody Malpass of Auburn, Harry Bigos-Lowe of Auburn and Tristan Brezovsky of Auburn are working under trail builder Wil Libby of Livermore. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal