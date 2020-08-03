Monday
(All times Eastern)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m. — FS1: NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. — NBATV: Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m. — NBATV: Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

2:30 p.m. — NHLN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

6:30 p.m. — NHLN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: TBA

