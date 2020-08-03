Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m. — FS1: NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. — NBATV: Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m. — NBATV: Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m. — ESPN: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
2:30 p.m. — NHLN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m. — NHLN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: TBA
-
Sports
