PORTLAND — As announced in June, Maine Catholic Schools (listed below) will open for in-school learning for the 2020-21 school year with a full-day schedule, five days a week. A virtual learning option will also be provided to families not yet comfortable with sending their children for in-school learning.

“Classrooms and facilities have been and continue to be modified to comply with the latest CDC guidelines,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “Additional cleaning supplies will be available and extra staff has been hired to help ensure that our health protocols and processes keep school environments as healthy and safe as possible for students and staff alike.”

The reopening plan is available to view in its entirety at www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus. The plan includes a description of how a continuity of instruction will be maintained, how students and staff will be kept healthy, how communication plans have been enhanced, and how flexibility to meet the needs of students and families will be provided. In addition, it answers questions regarding new protocols for common use items and shared areas, physical distancing, screening and symptom checking, and other proper health and hygiene practices that will be employed.

“The protocols we have in place allow for flexibility as we move forward,” said Pelletier. “We anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact our schools through the 2021-22 academic year. We are focused on keeping our school communities safe and flourishing, regardless of the level our state is in during the pandemic.”

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are All Saints School (St. John Campus/St. Mary Campus) in Bangor, Holy Cross School in South Portland, St. Brigid School in Portland, Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston, St. James School in Biddeford, St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, St. Michael School in Augusta, and St. Thomas School in Sanford.

