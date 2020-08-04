INDUSTRY — A family had enough time to remove their pets before a fire destroyed their ranch home and garage on 183 West Mills Road on Monday afternoon.

Their names were not immediately available.

“(The fire) is still under investigation right now, but it appears it was external, outside somewhere,” Industry Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Howard said. “The homeowners came home and found it (on fire). They were able to get the pets out.”

The property was insured.

Industry’s volunteer Fire and Rescue Department received mutual aid from Farmington, Chesterville, New Sharon, Madison, Anson, Starks, Jay, Temple, Wilton and mutual aid from Somerset County to help battle the blaze. Franklin County Sheriffs Office was also called to help out.

“It was really hot. The humidity was really terrible,” Howard said. “We were able to take water out of the lake, which was only 3 miles away. The biggest thing is, and I can’t stress this enough, thanks to all mutual aid from all mutual aid departments that helped.”

