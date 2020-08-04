LEWISTON — Geiger associates who have earned Promotional Products Association International Certifications demonstrate a commitment to both business excellence and continual professional growth. A relatively small percentage of professionals hold these certifications and are known as the industry’s innovators and leaders.

The following associates have earned the certification of Certified Advertising Specialist, which requires 50 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum: Shawn Fotheringham.

The following associates have earned the certification of Master Advertising Specialist, which requires CAS Certification, a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry and additional MAS level course curriculum: Karly Bunkowske, Ann Marie Payne, John Davis, Nancy Hoffman, Adriana Castano, Joanna Richter and Brian Beam.

