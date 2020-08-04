If you have an ant problem, the thing to do is to destroy the nest where the queen resides. Hypothetically, in this country, we have an ant problem called “protesting criminal mobs.” They are being funded by their queen ant. Without these funds, the destruction would stop.

President Trump wants to send federal law enforcement to these Democratic-run cities, but their governors refuse his help. Next thing, they will be seeking federal government help to rebuild their destroyed cities.

Find the funders and let them pay.

President Trump gave up a life of luxury to drain the swamp for all of us. People should put aside their negative thoughts of him and don’t be part of that swamp.

The biased social media (that is owned by them) is feeding the public swamp food.

Wake up before it is too late. The next generations are depending on it.

Joan Villani, Lewiston

