Lou Ward of Auburn uses a magnet to “fish” in the canal on the Wiseman Bridge on Chestnut Street in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. “I mostly find junk but I am retired and it’s something to do,” he said. “I found a tackle box once and I think I’ve snagged a bike down there today but it’s too heavy to bring up. I’ll need a bigger magnet.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lou Ward of Auburn uses a magnet to “fish” in the canal on the Wiseman Bridge on Chestnut Street in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. “I mostly find junk but I am retired and it’s something to do,” he said. “I found a tackle box once and I think I’ve snagged a bike down there today but it’s too heavy to bring up. I’ll need a bigger magnet.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lou Ward of Auburn uses a magnet to “fish” in the canal on the Wiseman Bridge on Chestnut Street in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. “I mostly find junk but I am retired and it’s something to do,” he said. “I found a tackle box once and I think I’ve snagged a bike down there today but it’s too heavy to bring up. I’ll need a bigger magnet.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo