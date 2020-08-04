Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Thomas Jordan, 36, of Turner, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at 107 Snell Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Marcus McCloud, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 12:49 p.m. Tuesday at Mizkan’s.

• Joshua Hazlett, 33, of Auburn, on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and threatening display of a weapon, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at 70 Drummond St.

• Michael Greene, 20, of Auburn, on a probation hold, Tuesday at 57 Newbury St.

Lewiston

• Christopher Kyajohnian, 44, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and violating conditions of release, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Motel 6.

• Kyle Edwards, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Main St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Amy S. Poulin, 52, of Lisbon Falls struck a vehicle driven by Abby Dale, 41, of Lisbon at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on South Lisbon Road. Poulin’s 2012 Ford was towed and Dale’s 2004 Ford had minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Paul J. Rivers, 39, of Lewiston struck a telephone pole after the vehicle malfunctioned at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on Cedar Street. Rivers’ 2006 Subaru was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Linda J. Rota, 60, of Portland struck a vehicle driven by Brian J. Woodring, 51, of Westbrook at 10:09 a.m. Monday on Alfred Plourde Parkway. Rota’s 2020 Honda and the 2014 Ford driven by Woodring and owned by Webber Supply Inc. of South Portland were towed.

