Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Thomas Jordan, 36, of Turner, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at 107 Snell Road in Turner.
Auburn
• Marcus McCloud, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 12:49 p.m. Tuesday at Mizkan’s.
• Joshua Hazlett, 33, of Auburn, on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and threatening display of a weapon, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at 70 Drummond St.
• Michael Greene, 20, of Auburn, on a probation hold, Tuesday at 57 Newbury St.
Lewiston
• Christopher Kyajohnian, 44, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and violating conditions of release, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Motel 6.
• Kyle Edwards, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Main St.
Accidents
Lewiston
• A vehicle driven by Amy S. Poulin, 52, of Lisbon Falls struck a vehicle driven by Abby Dale, 41, of Lisbon at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on South Lisbon Road. Poulin’s 2012 Ford was towed and Dale’s 2004 Ford had minor damage.
• A vehicle driven by Paul J. Rivers, 39, of Lewiston struck a telephone pole after the vehicle malfunctioned at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on Cedar Street. Rivers’ 2006 Subaru was towed.
• A vehicle driven by Linda J. Rota, 60, of Portland struck a vehicle driven by Brian J. Woodring, 51, of Westbrook at 10:09 a.m. Monday on Alfred Plourde Parkway. Rota’s 2020 Honda and the 2014 Ford driven by Woodring and owned by Webber Supply Inc. of South Portland were towed.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nancy Ward
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Earle F. Marston Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Maurice L. Chalifoux
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 superintendent outlines back-to-school plan
-
Opinion
Gail Shreve: Wrong message from the state