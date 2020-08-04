DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts announces the first juried show in the new location. A show titled “Land and Sea” is open to members and nonmembers and invites all media forms, including but not limited to, painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, original print-making, drawing, encaustic and pastel. Anthony Anderson will jury the show. A long-time supporter of arts in Maine, Anderson declares, “I have a special soft spot for River Arts, a warm and talented group.”

Anderson is the founder and publisher of Maine Gallery + Studio Guide, celebrating its 20th anniversary. He has a degree in communications from the University of Maine at Orono, 1974, and lives on the water at Lucerne-in-Maine, with his artist wife, Suzanne Anderson, and a coterie of pets. Anderson has been a keen observer of art since an early age and loves his job meeting artist and gallery clients across Maine. He believes the Maine art scene is second to none and it is his personal mission to promote and advance it.

“Land and Sea” is open to personal interpretation by the artists and may include realistic as well as abstract works. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces must be securely wired with picture wire.

For this show, River Arts is accepting two submissions per artist. The size limit is 42 inches wide including frame. The entry fee includes two pieces per artist. For members the entry fee is $15 and for nonmembers it is $25. All submitted works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35 percent commission on sold works. Works to be considered must be delivered in person at the gallery at 36 Elm St. during regular business hours. Entry forms are available in the gallery or online at riverartsme.org. Deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Notification of juror’s selections will be made via email by Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The show will be installed and open to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and will continue until Sept. 19. River Arts is at 36 Elm St. Plaza. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 207-563-6868 or email [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: