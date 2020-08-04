I agree wholeheartedly with Martha Ridlon’s opinion (Sun Journal, July 25) of the constant barrage of political advertising on television, bludgeoning almost half the viewing time slot of an evening news program, and even more throughout the day.

Great for the television station’s bottom line; zero affect on an intelligent electorate.

Who can believe that stuff?

To anyone with half an idea of the candidates’ backgrounds and positions, the ads come across as disinformation, misrepresentation and character assassination. It is difficult to imagine any conceding them any credibility.

The easy solution: the mute button.

Robert Moorehead, Paris

